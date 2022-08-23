3 Netflix Sci-Fi Movies to Travel Back in Time

Scrolling through the Netflix movie catalog we always find new productions that we haven’t taken the time to watch yet, right? As well as there are surprising productions that are older and worth seeing again. This week, we list 3 Netflix sci-fi movie tips for time travel, which if you haven’t seen it yet, it’s worth watching.

Fullmetal Alchemist: Scar’s Revenge (2022)

In this new science-fiction action-adventure production, we follow the Elric brothers as they face their toughest opponent yet: a serial killer with a big scar on his forehead.

Watch > Fullmetal Alchemist: Scar’s Revenge

The Book of Eli (2010)



The book of Eli

The film The Book of Eli features a lonely man named Eli (Denzel Washington) who travels through devastated North America, in a time that takes place 30 years after the end of the last war. He desires tranquility and peace, but it is not quite like that, even more so when his mission is to guard humanity’s only hope. It’s been 30 years keeping with him the sacred text that promises to save the human race, already traumatized by the aftermath of the apocalypse, and for that he does whatever it takes to survive. The self-proclaimed despot Carnegie (Gary Oldman) is the only one who understands him in a city full of thieves. Eli catches Solara’s (Mila Kunis) attention, but Carnegie wants the object Eli protects and also retrieves Solara.

Watch here > The Book of Eli

Warcraft – The First Meeting of Two Worlds (2016)



Warcraft – The First Meeting of Two Worlds

When Draenor’s warriors reach Azeroth through a portal, humans and orcs clash. In this fantastic story based on a video game, it is possible to travel through this universe, where on each side of the battle there is a great hero, a dispute that puts the people and the people they love at risk.

Watch > Warcraft – The First Meeting of Two Worlds