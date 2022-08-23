A late afternoon with DJ, in an Asian street food restaurant. This is the proposal of Soi Sessions – Chefs and Restaurants

It was the year 2003, when Sophia Coppola joined a veteran – Bill Murray – and a young actress on the rise – Scarlett Johansson, then 19 years old – in one of the most remarkable films of the early 2000s: Lost in Translation. The film is set in vertiginous and vibrant Tokyo. And it is this vibrant feeling that comes to us when we enter Soi. Neons and decoration send messages to our brain, taking us to that cinematic imagery that Hollywood has made us know.

The trip here is a round trip from Lisbon to Asian flavors and street food. But first, let’s choose our poison.

credits: Goncalo Villaverde

In reality the first poison is not chosen, but an offer. During the summer, every Thursday Soi hosts Soi Sessions. Between 6:30 pm and 9 pm, a DJ set sets the tone for the meal. Summer invites you to do just that: music, terrace, late-night dinners (in this case, early dinner), meetings after work. And if on Friday there is always a lot to do, the invitation is to try this session the day before.

We are greeted by the friendly employees who direct us to a table. The esplanade is not very big and is already busy. Inside the restaurant we have the possibility to enjoy the decor, away from a bustling D. Luís I square, which is also buzzing at this time of year, or we were not in one of the busiest areas of the city, next to Cais do Sodré, in Lisbon.

credits: Daniela Costa

We accept Welcome Drink, a strawberry concentrate with white sparkling wine. “Chosen Poison”, we delve into the menu. If it’s your first time visiting the restaurant, keep it simple. The dishes invite you to share and nobody better than those who work there to suggest dishes. We asked for help and accepted the traditional spring rolls (5.5€), crispy Thai rolls, stuffed with sautéed vegetables with a pineapple and saffron sweet chili sauce, and pork belly (9€), two pork baos, cucumber pickles , mango and hoisin sauce for starters. In the baos there are also options with duck (9.5€), chicken (9.5€), shrimp (9.5€) or vegetables (8€).

credits: Daniela Costa

As a main dish, you can’t help but order the famous pad thai, the most famous dish in Thai cuisine. The Soi version consists of a rice noodle sautéed with egg, tofu, tamarind, soy sprouts, coriander, shrimp paste, peanuts and lime. There are three options: chicken (13.5€), shrimp (15.5€) or vegetables (11.5€). This version is much less spicy than the original. If you visit Thailand you will realize that this dish can catch fire. But it hardly disappoints.

credits: Daniela Costa

To close with a flourish, we are challenged to try one of the desserts on the menu. The suggestion is Soi Loco (€6.5), a crumble, melon and coconut ice cream with toblerone ganache. They tell us how to eat this dessert: “you have to put the spoon from top to bottom, to get a little bit of all the flavors”. And experience is anything. The white frosting looks like caramel and perfectly matches the flavor of the ice cream. It is an extremely sweet dessert, but worth every spoonful.

credits: Daniela Costa

These are just a few examples, but there is plenty to try at Soi, run by chef Maurício Vale, such as Chiang Rai hot dog (8€), pork pork pork (9€), an oven-roasted pork belly, chicken gyozas (6 .5€), vietnamese noodles salad (8.5€), singapore vegetarian curry (11€), fried rice with shrimp (13€) or vegetarian (11€), among others.

And because summer invites you to do these things, try one of the cocktails available such as pisco sour (8€), mojito (6.5€), margarita (6.5€) or izanagi spicy mule (7.5€), one of the gins on the menu such as Martin Millers (8€), Brockmans (9€) or Hendricks (9€), or even a glass of wine. There is no shortage of beers from the various latitudes of the Asian continent, sangrias and natural juices.

Information Household: Rua da Coin 1C, Lisbon Time: Sunday – Thursday from 12:00 to 23:00 Friday – Saturday from 12:00 to 24:00 Website: www.gruposushicafe.pt/soi

For those who love Asian food, this is the restaurant to visit. Soi promises and fulfills this journey to oriental flavors. But we advise booking. Even on a Thursday, the tables filled up quickly and you can see the movement, which is a busy restaurant, in an area where there is no shortage of gastronomic offers.