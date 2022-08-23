A trip across the Tagus: the ultimate summer experience

All aboard the best summer activity provided by Royal Marine.

September is fast approaching and, in the air, you can already feel the anxiety of someone who is about to return to their routine. However, there is still time to scratch out one more activity from the bucket list of the warm season: a boat trip through Lisbon.

Aboard the Royal Marine catamarans there is no noise or hustle in the city. There’s just a fun atmosphere, with lots of music, delicious meals and friends to celebrate with. Whether for a birthday party, bachelor party or a pleasant family outing, it is possible to customize the experience according to what we want to experience, always with the Lisbon landscape in the background.

The trip, which can last between two and eight hours (depending on the pack chosen), it is divided between Lisbon, Oeiras and Cascais. And although there are always activities on board, it is possible to stop to dive and cool off in the waters of the Tagus River.

There are two catamarans, named Pérola and XUXU, equipped with a bedroom and a bathroom, along with a lounge with puffs is flybridge padded. Pérola also has an outdoor table, where meals can be taken during the trip. Among drinks, snacks and stuffed dishes, Royal Marine has several options to complement any type of celebration.

For the more fearless, there is also the possibility to ride jet skis or try stand up paddle. Those who prefer, can enjoy a massage on board or a tasting of wines, cheeses and sausages. It’s the ultimate summer dream, from the heart of Lisbon.

Reservations can be made from Web site or telephone contact +351913070746.