After going viral, stretcher bearer who complained about referee in Náutico game says: “I don’t regret it” | nautical

The image did not take long to go viral on social media. When asked to remove midfielder Wagner, from Vila Nova, stretcher worker Natanael Alves de Andrade, made it clear his indignation with referee Jean Pierre Gonçalves, who did not score a possible penalty in favor of Náutico minutes earlier. He threw the stretcher on the ground, cursed, was expelled, and when he left the field he released the “working instrument”, knocking the athlete from the Goiás team. And in an interview with ge he guarantees: “No regrets”.

Judge reports offenses by stretcher-bearer in summary: “It’s a dirty trick, it was a penalty”

Bizu, as Natanael is better known, has been nautical since he was eight years old, when he sold sugarcane rolls at the redwood headquarters. Today, at 47, despite officially being a wardrobe for the under-23 team and also helping with the role with the main squad, he says he has “done a little bit of everything” at the club at heart. But being a stretcher-bearer, he guarantees, was the first time. For the service, he received R$ 80. And he became “famous”.

1 of 4 Maqueiro argues with referee on the field and knocks down Vila Nova player in Náutico dos Aflitos game; video — Photo: Playback Maqueiro argues with the referee on the field and knocks down a Vila Nova player in a Náutico nos Aflitos game; video — Photo: Playback

“Everywhere I go in my neighborhood, everyone makes fun of me. They’ve already taken a picture. They even said I was going to Caldinho with Tiago (Medeiros, presenter) ‘my Joia'”, said Nathanael, who normally worked at the club on Monday -fair. Not without first being stopped by the players of the professional team.

– The players kept saying that I was ‘the man’. He was the only one who had the guts to talk like that to him (the referee). Everyone valued it the most,” he said.

2 of 4 Natanael “Bizu” Alves de Andrade, stretcher worker at Náutico — Photo: Personal archive Natanael “Bizu” Alves de Andrade, stretcher worker at Náutico — Photo: Personal archive

Nathanael explained that he was called to work as a stretcher worker in the game between Náutico and Vila Nova because the people who normally play the role in the games in Aflitos could not be present. And he did, without thinking twice.

However, after Náutico suffered the upset, having a possible unmarked penalty in their favor, and seeing their situation get even more dramatic in Serie B (it is the lantern), the stretcher-bearer for a day could not contain the supporters.

“I already went in with anger at the referee. The ball was hand, penalty, in his face and he on top of the bid. Then I went in cursing him, using several profanities, throwing the stretcher on the floor. I can regret it if this harms Náutico , but not for me. What I told him I don’t regret. No way”, he assured.

Who also suffered from Bizu’s anger was midfielder Wagner, who fell to the ground when the stretcher bearer “abandoned his role”.

– When I came with him, I looked back and thought: “There’s still this f… to carry.”. Oh, I played the guy. I ran straight to the locker room because I didn’t know what his reaction would be. He had nothing to do with it, but Náutico was losing, he was the opponent, so it was up to him too.

The reaction surprised even the other stretcher-bearer, Carlos Eduardo Correia de Araújo, “Duquinha”, who also works as a driver for the Náutico bus. And that he was also sent off for cursing the referee.

– People started to make fun of me, without reaction, after he let go of the stretcher – said Duquinha, who unlike Nathanael had already worked as a stretcher-bearer in other games. But for the first time he was sent off for offending the referee.

– I messed with him too. I told him he didn’t give the penalty because he didn’t want to. I sent him to that place. But I only said that after the referee was laughing ironically at us – he assured.

4 of 4 Duquinha was the other stretcher-bearer expelled in the match between Náutico and Vila Nova — Photo: Aldo Carneiro/Pernambuco Press Duquinha was the other stretcher-bearer expelled in the match between Náutico and Vila Nova — Photo: Aldo Carneiro/Pernambuco Press

After the experience, Bizu said that if he is called back to earn an “extra” as a stretcher worker, he will “evaluate”. However, one thing that does not change is the passion for Nautical. For him, the Pernambuco club, even with an 87.9% risk of relegation, will not fall to Series C.

– Náutico will get a draw with Cruzeiro there (in Belo Horizonte) and then will beat CSA. Let’s start winning games. The guys will run. For sure the Nautical will be saved.