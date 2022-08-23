Allison Janney’s Lou releases trailer

Netflix’s new action movie “Lou” features the female version of “Dirty Harry” through Allison Janney, also featuring star Jurnee Smollett.

“As a massive storm looms, two women risk their lives on a rescue mission that will test their limits and expose dark and shocking secrets from their past.” Oscar winner, Allison Janneyand the Emmy nominee, Jurnee Smollettare ready for an action session, in the new film from Netflix“Lou”.

Logan Marshall-Green, Matt Craven and Ridley Asha Bateman also star in the film, directed by Anna Foerster (“Underworld: Blood Wars”) with an argument from Maggie Cohn and Jack Stanley. JJ AbramsHannah Minghella and Jon Cohen of bad robot, are producing, with lead stars Janney and Smollett serving as executive producers. Lindsey Weber, behind Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, is also serving as executive producer.

The director of “Lou”, Foerster, previously worked for “White House Down” and collaborated with Roland Emmerich on several disaster films. More recently, Foerster has directed episodes of “Outlander” and “Criminal Minds.” In addition to “Lou”, Janney is set to lead “The People We Hate at the Wedding” alongside Kristen Bell, Ben Platt and Tony Goldwyn. The actress is also scheduled to star in Gareth Edwards’ “True Love” with Gemma Chan and John David Washington, as well as Nat Faxon and Jim Rash’s “The Heart” with Sam Rockwell, in addition to the series “Mrs. American Pie.”

“It’s like a female ‘Dirty Harry’“, said Janney, before playing: “Say a prayer for me to survive!”. Oscar winner for “I, Tonya,” Janney, did most of her own stunts. Janney trained extensively with the fight choreographer Daniel Bernhardtat 87Eleven, the same place where Charlize Theron prepped for “Atomic Blonde” and where Halle Berry became an assassin for “John Wick.”

“Lou” premieres September 23th at Netflix.

TRAILER | ALLISON JANNEY AND JURNEE SMOLLET ARE READY TO BREAK ON NETFLIX’S “LOU”!

Do you have the popcorn ready?