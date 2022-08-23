Almost 400 vacancies open in military colleges: see how to apply

Opportunities are for several states, check the requirements

Last Monday (22), registration began for 390 places for the admission contest to the Army’s military colleges. Thus, the opportunities are for several cities, being them Rio de Janeiro (RJ), Porto Alegre (RS), Fortaleza (CE), Manaus (AM), Brasília (DF), Belo Horizonte (MG), Salvador (BA) , Recife (PE), Curitiba (PR), Juiz de Fora (MG), Campo Grande (MS), Santa Maria (RS), Belém (PA) and São Paulo (SP).

Thus, there are 350 vacancies made available through the selection process for entry into the 6th year of Elementary School and 40 for entry into the 1st year of High School.

requirements

According to the public notice, except where the distinction is explicit, candidates can be of either sex. Therefore, in order to apply, you must meet the following requirements:

Be Brazilian;

Have completed or be attending the school year that qualifies them for the admission contest: a) 5th year of Elementary School for the candidate to enter the 6th year of Elementary School; or b) 9th year of Elementary School, for the candidate to enter the 1st year of High School;

Be within the following age limits: for the 6th year/EF, be under 13 years old on January 1, 2023 or complete 10 years old by December 31, 2023. For the 1st year/EM, be under 18 years old in January 1, 2023 or turn 14 by December 31, 2023;

Not having been excluded for indiscipline from any military college;

Possess an official identification document with recent photo;

Possess an official document proving registration with the CPF.

Phases

The selection process consists of an objective test in Mathematics and Portuguese, medical and dental review and proof of biographical requirements.

Registrations

Enrollment can only be carried out at the college to which the student is applying. Therefore, it can be done through the internet, or in person with the enrollment committee of the admission contest to the military college, “only and necessarily”, in the case of people with disabilities.

In short, those interested in applying can apply until the 29th of September.

The registration fee is R$ 95.00. However, those who wish to apply for exemption have until September 6 to apply.

Finally, the registration of those approved will take place from January 16 to February 10, 2023.

