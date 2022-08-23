Angelina Jolie takes her daughter to the theater and the two pose with the cast backstage – Who

+



Angelina Jolie and Vivienne enjoyed a play together in Philadelphia and took a picture with the protagonist, Anthony Norman (Photo: Playback / Twitter)

Angelina Jolie and her youngest daughter Vivienne went to see a play in Philadelphia, Dear Evan Hansen, and in the end they insisted on posing with the cast backstage. The images were shared on the show’s Twitter profile and show the star and the teenager posing with Anthony Norman in one of the clicks.

According to People Magazine, Angelina took her 14-year-old daughter to the theater “just to see the show again”, as Vivienne loved the play when she saw it in Los Angeles.

“They were lovely and kind, and they were thrilled with Anthony Norman’s performance as Evan,” said a source who followed Angelina and Vivienne’s backstage visit to the show.

The outing came just a month after Jolie was spotted in Rome with her 16-year-old daughter Shiloh at a Måneskin concert in July. She also flew to Atlanta earlier this month to drop off her 17-year-old daughter, Zahara, at Spelman College.

