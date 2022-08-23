Atlético-MG CEO explains plan for SAF: “It would help in management and high-level competition” | sport business

Why would the club need the money for a new member? Based on zero interest loans made by Atletico businessmen in recent years, his team is one of the most qualified in the country, the result of large investments. Different situation from other clubs-companies.

The answer is given by Bruno Muzzi, who arrived as general director of Arena MRV and today occupies the same role as CEO of Atlético-MG. The executive gave an interview to the Dinheiro em Jogo podcast, in which he talked about the SAF, the financial situation and the stadium itself.

Listen to the episode, which also traces the retrospective of the recent management of the association alvinegra and explains the critical state of finances. With R$ 1.3 billion, the club has one of the biggest debts in national football. The interview is also available in full text below.

Why does Atlético need to open a company?

– We are indeed in a moment of transformation, a moment of change in football. The SAF, like the league, is an element of this transformation. And just as other industries have gone through changes, market concentration, professionalization, football is following the same path. The financial moment of the clubs for the most part is super delicate, and this makes this process accelerate. It’s a natural process that we’ve seen in many other markets, whether in Europe, the United States, in other sports, so those are the main reasons. Big clubs will play a leading role, and the SAF, together with league and financial fair play, will ensure that clubs can compete at a high level. It is natural for everyone to follow this path.

You can open SAF and keep 100% of it with Atlético. This changes tax issues, governance issues, it will not necessarily bring in more money. The money comes when you sell a part of this SAF to someone else. A partner who will arrive, either with majority or minority interest. Do you understand that Atletico need this? Of that investment? It’s because?

– It’s right there. Atlético, in a sale to an investor, has the need for resources as something very important. Because the indebtedness of the club is very high, and it would significantly help in the management and competition at a high level. From the moment you have a partner with investment power, who equalizes financial and indebtedness issues, and has the expertise in football to compete at a very high level, that’s what we look for.

Internally, how is the financial issue? The sale of the other half of the mall solves to what extent?

– The sale is worth R$ 340 million, that’s what Multiplan did. And then we have three fronts to attack: bank debt, debts with clubs, which put great pressure on matters of FIFA convictions and sports penalties, and there are debts with agents, which is the day to day of football, that also needs to be healed. When you take a debt of R$ 1.3 billion and you have R$ 340 million, which will go through the negotiation strategy to see how much we can actually pay in debt, and how much we can save…

What is the status of each debt?

– The bank indebtedness, I particularly find it very difficult for us to have any kind of haircut, which we call, because they are all guaranteed, is very difficult. The club issues, which are in the minority, are FIFA’s condemnations that we need to resolve and pay soon. And the agents’ issues we can seek a better agreement. We get organized. But a debt of this magnitude, no matter how well organized the tributary is, it is not resolved from one year to the next. It’s four or five years. And that’s where I think that, when you manage to set up a SAF and reduce this indebtedness to an adequate capital structure, we can, yes, take the club, in a sustainable and competitive way, in front of this new football market with financial powers such as Palmeiras, Flamengo, and others who will also transform. It’s a combination.

How would this investor’s money be used?

– We can use the resource for debt relief, investments in infrastructure, in the base, and even control this indebtedness with extrajudicial agreements and in the famous Centralized Execution Regime. From the discussions we are having, I think that this regime is still a little hazy in terms of its criteria, it still doesn’t have a clear definition, but it is a path, and we have to be very careful. Once an agreement is proposed, it has to be fulfilled. And if not, what happens? We have to be very cautious. The ideal for us is to use part of this resource to be able to leave an adequate level of indebtedness, another part for the CT, to keep it in line with world football, and I think an adequate investment in the base is very important.

– You know how important the revenue line is in the sale of athletes in national football, and we need to transform this revenue, which in Europe is non-recurring, into recurring. We need to be constantly making and selling players. That’s how I see it. An adequate base structure, so that we have a production line of athletes… And not always all stars, but being able to produce athletes at a high level, who can be allocated, this is extremely important.

Nowadays, there is already a lot of talk about deadlines and values, that Atlético wants to have the SAF still in 2022, which seeks R$ 1 billion. What is the status of this matter within the club today?

– There is no deadline yet, there is no value. What do we have? We hired EY and BTG to advise us in this transformation mandate, in the search for investors, in order to be able to talk to everyone at an appropriate level. We have a “sell side” diligence, as we call it, of who is selling, fully ready. This gives a lot of transparency and tranquility, a due diligence done by EY, so that when the investor comes and looks at our numbers, there are no surprises beyond due diligence. This is ready. We are already in the market talking to several investors, we have several NDAs (nondisclosure agreements) signed, so that they can understand our numbers. They can make a non-binding proposal, we will evaluate if it makes sense, if the model is the one we imagined, if the origin of the resources is in line with what we think, if the investor is strategic, the way we would like whatever, and after that we will bring something more concrete to the Council.

– The Council is sovereign. It is he who will determine. Our role as executive director is to take the proposals, so that he can decide. That’s where we are, exchanging information with investors, so that they can make a non-binding proposal later on, from there we will present it to the Board. There’s no hurry. Oh, is it for October, November, December? No, we are making a process with a flow so that it is organized. And the transformation of the SAF itself. Whether it’s done before, if it’s done at the moment, that’s debatable. There are very important technical questions asked along the way. We are currently discussing, because of the limitations of the law, whether we follow a spin-off or dropdown path, which we need to discuss, including with the CBF. We need to be grounded to take the right directions.

What is the difference between spin-off and dropdown?

– The spin-off, you create a sister company, and in the dropdown, you create one company under the other. In the law, it ends up saying that you would need to go through a spin-off process, and then you have shareholders in both companies. The CBF itself understands that you need to go through a spin-off process, but what was done in the other clubs was a dropdown process. It has a certain technicality, which we need to be clear about.

How does Arena fit into the SAF plan?

– In my view, Arena plays a fundamental role, because the financial modeling itself takes into account Arena’s revenues and costs. The discussion becomes the following: does the asset come into the SAF or stay out? This is a discussion. Who will determine, we have to take it to the Council, but the market ends up dictating it, right? The market is sovereign. If we have three proposals, and all three want to keep the Arena out of the way, simply by leasing it and having rights in commercial exploitation, in its sponsorships and costs, that’s solved, do you agree?

– If it’s another way, if in the proposals they want the Arena to be within the SAF… And, if there are options, we’ll choose. The Arena is fundamental in the SAF process, any investor who comes to explore the football area of ​​a club, having a new Arena, you see the performance of the teams that had new arenas, how reality, experience, entertainment changes.. .And especially with the advent of a league. If you have a league, a nice stadium, an experience for fans, no investor will give up on that.

If you could choose the partner, which investor profile interests you most? It’s just money, or if that member owns a multinational, if he has other clubs in the world…