Atlético-MG: Portuguese newspaper puts Zaracho in Porto’s sights and quotes price; Rooster is unaware of offer | athletic-mg

One of the great assets of the current Atlético-MG squad is the attacking midfielder Matías Zaracho. And he remains the target of transfers from FC Porto. This is what the Portuguese newspaper A Bola guarantees, in an article published this Tuesday. On the other hand, the ge found that Galo is unaware of any official proposal.

Defender Igor Rabello suffers knee injuries and becomes embezzled at Atlético

In the publication of the Lusitanian daily, Porto is following Zaracho and preparing the last cards to try to get him out of Atlético. The price would be 20 million euros (R$ 100 million)which would make shirt 15 the second most expensive player in the history of Galo, only behind Bernard.

However, sources linked to Galo claim that no formal offer was made by the player. And there is considerable point in a possible negotiation. Atlético own 50% of Zaracho’s rights. That is, if Porto offers 20 million euros for 100%, Galo would need to transfer half to Racing Club, from Argentina.

1 of 3 Matías Zaracho in training for Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG Matías Zaracho in training for Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG

In Portugal, the transfer window is open until September 22. While the arrival of players to Brazilian clubs has already ended. Galo can be reinforced with athletes without clubs, but that the terminations have been made until August 15th.

Matías Zaracho was hired in the final stretch of 2020, under the nomination of Jorge Sampaoli. According to Racing’s balance sheet, its cost was 5.5 million dollars to Atlético’s coffers. He became a starter and protagonist in the titles of the Brazilian and the 2021 Copa do Brasil.

“Bora de Brasileirão! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Sign the Premiere!”

In 2022, he lived with some muscle injuries at the beginning of the season. However, he regained his place in the team, was used again with Cuca, and recently completed 100 games with the Atlético shirt.

Galo has a budgetary mission to produce R$ 140 million in sales/loans from athletes by the end of the year. As the negotiation of Junior Alonso to Krasnodar, in January, was accounted for in the 2021 balance sheet, today Atlético has about R$ 100 million earned.

Watch: all about Atlético on ge, Globo and Sportv