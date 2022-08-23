Avatar returns to national theaters in September; check out trailer

20th Century Studios Brasil confirmed today (23) that Avatar will return to national cinemas in September.

The film was available on Disney+, but left the catalog recently to return to theaters before the sequel debuts in December.

Released in 2009, the feature takes place on the exuberant alien world of Pandora where the Na’vi live, beings that appear to be primitive, but are highly evolved. As the planet’s environment is toxic, avatars were created, biological bodies controlled by the human mind that move freely on Pandora. Jake Sully, a paralyzed ex-Marine, walks back through an avatar and falls in love with a Na’vi. This passion drives Jake to fight for Pandora’s survival.

Directed by James Cameron, the film has grossed over $2.8 billion.

The cast includes Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang.

avatar returns September 22 in theaters.

