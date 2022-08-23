Avatar returns to theaters Rolling Stone

avatar (2009), one of the films that grossed the most at the box office, will be re-screened on September 22 in 4K. The re-launch is due to the release of Avatar 2: The Water Way, slated to hit theaters this December.

The film still won a new special trailer this Tuesday, 23, and a poster released by 20th Century Studios. Check it out below:

avatar 2

Directed by James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of the Waters — title of the sequence of avatar(2009) — is one of the most anticipated features of 2022. The film promises to show never-before-seen landscapes of pandora and interactions between animals, humans and the na’vi — name of the alien species. But, after all, the new feature takes place how long after the original production?

According to the official synopsis of avatar 2the new production picks up 14 years after the first film’s climactic battle between the warriors na’vi and GDR soldiers.

The time jump of more than a decade creates a very different dynamic in the film. Well, if previously Jake (Sam Worthington) and neytiri (Zoe Saldana) were a controversial new couple — now, the two are already part of the people and even became parents.

The sequel promises to show the life of JakeSully (Sam Worthington), former marine, alongside neytiri (Zoe Saldana). Cast will have the return of the stars of the first feature and new characters. In addition to Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Ribisi and Kate Winslet are some of the confirmed names in the cast. The premiere date is December 16, 2022. Check out the trailer:

