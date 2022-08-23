Barbie star Ryan Gosling is in talks to appear in a prequel to 11 Men’s Eleven

the movie reboot Eleven men and a secret will have Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as protagonists. They will also be the attraction of the long Barbiewhich debuts in 2023.

Further information about the prequel has not yet been released, but the production will be one of the new bets of the Warner Bros.. Margot, who was a big hit with the role in harlequinhad previously been confirmed in the cast and is also the executive producer of the project.

Still without a release date announced, the reboot of the film starring George Clooney should be set in Europe in the 1960s and will be directed by Jay Roach (the scandal), with a screenplay by Carrie Solomon.

Eleven men and a secret The original featured industry big names like Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin, with Lewis Milestone at the helm. In 2001, Steven Soderbergh directed a remake starring George Clooney and Matt Damon, set in the 2000s, grossing an average of $450 million globally.

In 2004, the third film in the franchise was released, Twelve Men and Another Secret and, in 2007 came out Thirteen Men and a New Secret. The most recent feature in the series was Eight Women and a Secret (2018), with Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett in the lead roles.

When Barbie will be released in theaters

While fans await more details of Eleven men and a secretothers can’t wait for the premiere of Barbiea fiction film by one of the biggest pop culture icons in the world.

Margot Robbie will play the lead role while Ryan Gosling will play Ken. Greta Gerwig is the director of the film, the filmmaker was nominated for an Oscar and was responsible for films such as lady bird (2017) and lovely women (2019).

Since Barbie was announced, several comments, both positive and negative, have been spread by the public, especially with the premiere of hidden agentNetflix action movie in which Gosling was the protagonist and was a great success of views.

Margot Robbie, who also starred in Birds of prey and Suicide squad, is one of the highest paid celebrities in Hollywood in 2022. According to the international press, she and Ryan earned the same salary, which is around US$ 12.5 million to play. Barbie and Ken.

the cast of Barbie will also feature Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Hari Nef and Will Ferrell, among others. The recordings were completed last month.

