Bishops warn Brazil about persecution of religious in Nicaragua

The persecution of Catholics in Nicaragua and the arrest of Bishop Rolando Álvarez, last Friday (19), further increased the concern of Church leaders around the world and, especially, among Brazilian Christians.

Despite manifesting itself in a few lines in a letter and not being able to meet the request of the People’s Gazettedue to the commitment of the bishops to the General Assembly, the National Conference of Bishops of Brazil (CNBB) expressed concern about the latest developments in the Catholic Church in Nicaragua.

“We, the bishops of Brazil, accompany with sadness and concern the events that have marked the life of the Church in Nicaragua. We feel deeply united with our brother bishops and with all the Nicaraguan people. We cry out to the Good God for peace and justice be achieved”, wrote the CNBB, in a letter sent to Episcopal Conference of Nicaraguaon the 15th of August.

In four years, Nicaraguan Catholics suffered more than 190 attacks and desecrations. This includes a fire in the Cathedral of Managua, the capital of the country located in Central America, arrests of priests, closing of radio stations and Catholic television channels, in addition to the expulsion of 16 missionary nuns of the Mother Teresa order of Calcutta. There are also reports of attacks and destruction of Catholic religious images and symbols.

Pope Francis expressed on Sunday (21) his concern and his pain for the situation in Nicaragua and called for “an open and sincere dialogue” so that “the foundations can be found for a respectful and peaceful coexistence”.

Persecution of Catholics

In an interview with People’s Gazette, the bishop of the diocese of Formosa (GO), Archbishop Adair José Guimarães, gave his personal position on the persecution of Catholics in Nicaragua. According to the priest, the situation in Nicaragua has been getting worse over time and reached its peak with Daniel Ortega, who wants to perpetuate himself in power.”

“In March 1983, Saint John Paul II visited that country and was not well received, having to celebrate Holy Mass on a stage decorated with Sandinista symbols and suffered manifestations contrary to his person on the part of people affected by the regime. if a socialist system, anchored in Marxist ideas, which uses democracy to install dictatorship, a kind of seizure of power”, said Archbishop Odair.

The religious also highlights that the Nicaraguan dictatorship is Marxist and atheist, so “it is not surprising that a systematic persecution is imposed on the Catholic Church that does not bend to dictatorships that oppress the people”.

“I believe that it will not be an easy time for the Catholic community in Nicaragua until the dictatorship ends. Tyranny carries with it the mark of inconsistency,” he declared.

Brazil needs to be vigilant

With the risk to religious freedom in countries ruled by leftist leaders, Archbishop Odair emphasizes that “consolidated democracies need to be vigilant”.

“Populist leaders emerge easily and use the simplicity of the people to propagate messianic ideals that manipulate the masses, favoring the imposition of dictatorships as ways of salvation”, he explains.

The bishop also recalls that socialist governments do not respect freedoms, the practice of religion and family ideals. “Vigilance is necessary, because the material needs of our people, the educational fragility and the challenges for social inclusion open the way for demagogic opportunism and the manipulation of the masses, with the contribution of part of a profiting elite and the subservient old media”, reinforces.

Priests and bishops warn on social media

“Be careful that we don’t become what we are seeing in Nicaragua tomorrow!”, was the warning that Father Overland de Morais made last week during his homily to the faithful of the Cristo Rei Parish, in Cuiabá.

Father Overland’s video has been widely shared on social media as a warning for the 2022 elections. “Christians do not vote for candidates who promote abortion, gender ideology and so many other things contrary to God’s commandments and church teachings,” he said. morals.

Another priest who has gained prominence on social media for alerting and urging the church to pray for persecuted Christians is the Bishop of Petrópolis-RJ, Dom Gregório Paixão.

“We are in a comfortable situation, although the persecution in Brazil is immense. Around the world, persecution closes churches, expels priests and religious, kills men and women for a single desire to kill the Truth brought by Jesus Christ, to kill God in the heart of humanity”, said Bishop Gregory in the homily on the Transfiguration of the Lord, celebrated in the Basilica of Aparecida, on August 6th.

“They want to silence the Church, but we will respond to all this with love, prayer and affection. They can kill us, but our blood will be the seed of new Christians; They can shut our mouths, but God will speak for us”, adds the bishop.