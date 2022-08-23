“Calm down, complete check…”; VAR audio with Ramon Abatti in Gómez’s bid pushed by Vidal is released and fans revolt

The game against Flamengo continues reverberating backstage at Palmeiras. The crowd is angry because there was no penalty at the end of the game, where defender Gustavo Gómez is pushed by Arturo Vidal in the last play of the match. Everyone was anxiously waiting for the Brazilian Football Confederation to release the VAR audio with referee Ramon Abatti.

Well, the CBF even released it on its official website and then took it off the air for an unknown reason, but what you could see for those who heard the conversation between the judges is that, apparently, the bid between the two players was not reviewed. completely before the ball rolls. Someone from the VAR booth speaks first of “protection ok” and then the duel is restarted, but the footage was still being analyzed. Finally, a VAR member says: “Calm down, full check, all ok, you can finish”, only the ball was already rolling.

This is generating a lot of discussion on the web. “Disney” channel arbitrage commentator, Renata Ruelused Twitter to talk about the matter and asked what the credibility of the VAR is like in a bid like this, even more so because of all the repercussion it has been generating.

“CBF released the audio of the VAR of Palmeiras x Flamengo and then deleted it from its website. The game restarted before the end of the check and they talk about protection. Why publicize and delete? What do you think of this attitude of the CBF and the audio of the VAR? How is the credibility of the Seneme Commission?”, said.

On the field, the next commitment from Palmeiras will be against Fluminense, on Saturday (27), for the Brazilian Championship. It’s Alviverde’s chance to isolate itself even more in the leadership of the national tournament and get closer to another important title.