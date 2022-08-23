Cara Delevingne Joins PUMA for “Conference of the People”

This event, which will take place on the 6th of September, in London, was created with the aim of involving the entire sector and Generation Z in the search for sustainable fashion solutions.

The conference wants to create an environment conducive to the discussion of solutions by partners, activists, non-governmental organizations, experts, ambassadors and consumers to the most pressing sustainability challenges in this industry. At the same time, the objective is also to give a voice to the younger generations around the world in the debate on these matters.

From London, and broadcast live worldwide, the “Conference of the People” will give stage to Generation Z so that those most affected by today’s climate policies can have some influence on the decision-making process.

PUMA is building a panel made up of some of the most prominent figures in sustainable fashion and personalities widely recognized by international public opinion that is expected to be unveiled in the coming weeks.

Discussion topics include fighting waste, using more sustainable materials, the impact of climate change and identifying collaborative strategies that enable the industry to achieve faster results.

The “Conference of the People” will start at 12:00 on the 6th of September in London, and the live broadcast will be free to the rest of the world.