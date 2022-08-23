‘Casemiro was lucky and was never a great athlete’, says ex-Liverpool

Casemiro’s arrival at Manchester United has divided opinion in England. One of the critics of the Brazilian is Graeme Souness, who was once a Liverpool player and is now a commentator on “Sky Sports” in England. In his view, the midfielder is not a great athlete and he was lucky to have been part of the Real Madrid squad that won several titles.

“Casemiro was playing with great players at Real Madrid, but he’s not a great player, he was never a great player. I think he was lucky to be on that Real Madrid team. I never expect to see Casemiro play. Benzema and the others players, yes,” said Souness.

On the Brazilian’s arrival at Manchester United, the former player criticized the amount paid by the English club and stated that he does not see the midfielder adding many things to the team’s midfield sector.

“I don’t think he has a wide range of passes, I don’t think he’s going to make other players play. Real Madrid and that particular midfield was full of types of football. He’s 30 years old and costs over 70 million. [de euros], is a lot of money. I don’t see Manchester United playing better when Casemiro has the ball […] casemiro will help Manchester United to be more solid,” he said.

Last Monday (22), the defensive midfielder was officially presented to Manchester United fans before the team’s 2-1 victory over Liverpool in the Premier League. Before heading to the Old Trafford lawn to receive his shirt, Casemiro signed autographs and was “hounded” by Red Devils fans.