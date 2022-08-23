CCXP confirms Netflix’s participation in the 2022 edition

Maintaining a partnership that has been going on since 2014, CCXP announced this Monday afternoon, the 22nd, that Netflix will be present once again at the event. With 100 days to go before the event, the streaming service guarantees presence and promises to again surprise fans with its attractions and announcements, yet to be confirmed.

So far, the CCXP organization has already confirmed Jim Starlin, creator of the villain Thanos and the Marvel space universe, will be at the four-day event, also attending panels. CCXP22 has tickets available in the Thursday, Friday, Sunday, Epic and Unlock ticket categories. For fans who are still interested in acquiring their credentials, just access the event’s official website.

Remember Netflix at CCXP

In the first partnership between the two companies, in 2014, Netflix brought the cast of the Marco Polo series to its panel and presented a booth with costumes from the first season. Also on site, visitors could taste foods inspired by other series such as Orange is the New Black and House of Cards.

In 2015, Netflix brought in the duo David Tennant and Krysten Ritter to promote the series of superheroine Jessica Jones. With a cast of Sense8 and The Ridiculous Six, the panels were marked by the presence of actors Adam Sandler, Taylor Lautner and Terry Crews (with the right to rip a shirt on stage and perform the famous dance of his character in the movie As White). Orange is the New Black, Better Call Saul and Narcos were present at a stand that also featured costumes from the Daredevil, Jessica Jones and Marco Polo series.

With actor Neil Patrick Harris on stage, Netflix in 2016 introduced the evil Count Olaf from his adaptation of A Series of Unfortunate Events. Another subject was the revelation of the cast of the national series 3%. At the booth, fans of the world’s leading streaming entertainment service enjoyed Instagrammable spaces from Stranger Things and Narcos.

In 2017, Will Smith walked around the pavilion in costume. Along with actor Joe Edgerton and director David Ayer, they took the Thunder stage to promote the film Bright, which brought together more than 3500 fans for an exclusive screening of the action film. It also had the presence of the cast and the unprecedented screening of the series Altered Carbon, while the booth had promotional spaces for the series Star Trek Discovery and Big Mouth.

In 2018, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, and Sadie Sink had fans screaming when they checked out an exclusive Season 3 teaser during the Stranger Things panel. Who also took the stage was Sandra Bullock to tell more about her experience in the movie Bird Box. Another series promoted that year with the right to massive activation at the stand was La Casa de Papel. Another highlight was the panel of Mogli – Entre Dois Mundos that made the talented Andy Serkis feel the heat of the Brazilian fan. Finally, the participation that cannot fail to be mentioned was the presence of Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá to talk about The Umbrella Academy and reveal the first teaser.

In the last in-person edition, in 2019, Brazilians were surprised by the appearance of Henry Cavill, protagonist of the series The Witcher, in addition to the participation of part of the cast of La Casa de Papel. Among them were Pedro Alonso, Alba Flores, Darko Peric, Rodrigo de La Serna and Esther Acebo. The company’s stand bet on a facade of the Spanish Mint to attract the public.





Among the titles worked on this year within the space were Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac and The Haunting of Hill House. Still on the panels, Netflix also surprised with the arrival of Ryan Reynolds and director Michael Bay, who spoke about the movie Squad 6.