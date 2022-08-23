Cell phones seized by the PF have dialogue between Aras and Bolsonaro businessmen, says website

Cell phones seized by the Federal Police with Bolsonarista businessmen this Tuesday 23 contain an exchange of messages with the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras. The information was transmitted to the website Jota by sources from the Federal Police, the Federal Public Ministry and the Federal Supreme Court.

In the dialogues, according to the vehicle, there would be criticisms of the performance of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court, responsible for authorizing the PF operation, and comments on the candidacy of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) for the Presidency. Aras also holds the post of attorney general-electoral.

Businessmen Luciano Hang (Havan), Meyer Nigri (Tecnisa), Afrânio Barreira Filho (Coco Bambu), Ivan Wrobel (W3 Engenharia), José Isaac Peres (Multiplan), José Koury, Luiz André Tissot (Sierra group) were targets of the operation. and Marco Aurélio Raymundo (Mormaii).

The PGR claims not to have been consulted by Moraes about the operation. The agency stated that it had not received from the magistrate any request for a statement on the arguments presented by the PF to justify the searches and seizures.

The PF collected part of the testimonies this Tuesday morning, after carrying out searches in the states of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina and Ceará.

The targets were part of a WhatsApp group called “Businessmen & Politics”. Some of them were in favor of a coup d’état if former president Lula (PT) wins the elections in October. The conversations were revealed by the website metropolises.

Alexandre de Moraes also determined the blocking of the social networks of these entrepreneurs and the breaking of bank secrecy.

Capital Letter contacted the PGR press office and will update this article when it gets an official statement.