Cell phones show exchange of messages between Aras and Bolsonarista businessmen, says website

In the cell phones seized by the Federal Police with Bolsonarista businessmen this Tuesday (23) there are exchanges of messages with Augusto Aras (photo), reported the legal website Jota. According to the website, the information was confirmed by sources from the PF, MPF and STF.

According to these sources, the messages, which are still kept confidential, would contain criticism of Alexandre de Moraes’ performance and also comments on Jair Bolsonaro’s candidacy.

In addition to being the Attorney General of the Republic, Aras is the Electoral Attorney General, and the businessmen who were the target of the PF operation this Tuesday — authorized by Moraes — are being investigated in the investigation of anti-democratic acts. They were accused of, in conversations on WhatsApp, defending a coup d’état if Lula is elected.

One of the PGR friends who were searched and apprehended today, Meyer Nigri, from the construction company Tecnisa, was mentioned by name by Aras in his inauguration speech. “I can’t help but greet a friend of all hours at this moment we experience. And I pay a special tribute to my friend Meyer Nigri, on whose behalf I greet the entire Jewish community, who celebrated 5,780 years in recent days”spoke the attorney general.

Aras’ advisers told Jota that the prosecutor has acquaintances and friends in the business world, with whom he talks. They added that the PGR did not know about the operation beforehand and that the messages he sent are comments “superficial”.

