Chamber honors, in book, more than 30 women who have marked the history of literary production in the country – Notícias

08/23/2022 – 14:17

Event for the launch of the publication will be on the 31st, at 10:30 am, in the Salão Nobre

The Chamber of Deputies, through its Editions Chamber, launches this month the publication Escritoras Brasileiras, organized by Maria Amélia Elói. The book gathers information about the life and work of 32 authors who embody the rich female literary production in Brazil since the 19th century. All chapters have texts and illustrations signed by women who work or have worked in the Chamber: communicators, librarians, psychologists, historians; some writers, some voracious readers; some scholars of feminist issues, others just admirers. The publication will be launched on the 31st, at 10:30 am, in the Salão Nobre.

Established names such as Clarice Lispector, Rachel de Queiroz, Lygia Fagundes Telles, Cora Coralina and Cecília Meireles share space with lesser-known writers such as Henriqueta Lisboa, Adalgisa Nery, Orides Fontela, Maria Alice Barroso, and Olga Savary. Ana Cristina Cesar and Maura Lopes Cançado, usually mentioned for details of their troubled intimate lives, gain more prominence due to the relevance of their literary work. Hilda Hilst, Gilka Machado and Cassandra Rios, most often associated with eroticism, are valued for other aspects, such as the inventiveness and contemporaneity of their writing. A highlight of her generation at the beginning of this century, Fernanda Young is also among those honored.

Maria Amélia says that she decided to dedicate herself to the collection after curating the exhibition As Mensageiras: Primeiras Escritoras do Brasil, organized by the Centro Cultural da Câmara in 2018. I fell in love with the story of incredible pioneers, such as Nísia Floresta, Maria Firmina dos Reis, Júlia Lopes de Almeida, Maria Ribeiro and Emília Freitas. Only at that time did I have the dimension of the erasure imposed on so many talented women by journalists, historians and literary critics over the years. I discovered that research on the subject only gained strength in Brazilian universities with the formation, in 1984, of the Women and Literature Working Group, within the scope of the National Association of Postgraduate Studies and Research in Letters and Linguistics (Anpoll)”, explains .

The presentation text of the book Escritoras Brasileiras is signed by representatives Celina Leão (PP-DF) and Tereza Nelma (PSD-AL), respectively coordinator of the Women’s Secretariat and Women’s Prosecutor in the Chamber of Deputies.

Authors of the book: Adriana Magalhães, Ana Cláudia Lustosa, Daniele Lessa, Ana Lúcia Fernandes, Ana Maria Lopes, Ana Valeska Gomes, Bárbara Aguiar Lopes, Carolina Cézar Ribeiro, Carolina Nogueira, Cecília Lima Ramos, Cristiane Brum Bernardes, Daniela Gerson André, Gabriela Guedes, Gisele Rodrigues, Iara Beltrão, Joseana Paganine, Judite Martins, Júnia Malachias, Jurema Baesse, Luci Afonso, Lucia Ana de Mélo e Silva, Luciana Dantas Mariz, Luciana Scanapieco, Luzimar Gomes de Paiva, Maíra de Brito Carlos, Malena Rehbein, Maria Amélia Elói, Maria do Carmo Freitas, Mônica Montenegro, Rosalva Nunes, Sandra Gomes Serra, Simone Salles

Illustrators: Carolina Nogueira, Clara Iwanow, Fabíola Ferigato, Fabrízia Posada, Inara Régia Cardoso, Isabel Martins Flecha de Lima, Isabela Dias Braga, Júlia Mundim Pena, Marcia Bandeira, Patrícia Weiss

Honored writers: Adalgisa Nery, Ana Cristina César, Carolina Maria de Jesus, Carolina Nabuco, Cassandra Rios, Cecília Meireles, Clarice Lispector, Cora Coralina, Dinah Silveira de Queiroz, Elvira Vigna, Emília Freitas, Fernanda Young, Francisca Júlia, Gilka Machado, Henriqueta Lisboa, Hilda Hilst, Júlia Lopes, Lya Luft, Lygia Fagundes Telles, Maria Alice Barroso, Maria Firmina dos Reis, Maria José Dupré, Maria Ribeiro, Maura Lopes Cançado, Nísia Floresta, Olga Savary, Ondina Ferreira, Orides Fontela, Pagu, Rachel de Queiroz, Zélia Gattai, Zulmira Ribeiro Tavares

Service

Book: Brazilian Writers, 362 p.

Brasília, Chamber Editions, 2022

