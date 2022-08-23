Chris Hemsworth appears UNrecognizable on the set of the new “Mad Max” feature, and the photos will leave you shocked! Come and see!

What happened here?! The star of the Marvel, Chris Hemsworth, shocked the web by appearing practically unrecognizable this Tuesday (23), on the set of “Furiosa”, prequel to the franchise “Mad Max”.

The actor is in Sydney, Australia, for the filming of the feature and was seen all characterized as the great villain of the plot, which has not yet had his name revealed. With a prosthetic nose and wearing a black and yellow vest all marked and dirty with grease, in addition to jeans and leather boots, the star was clicked walking around the post-apocalyptic set.

Hemsworth also wore a fake gray beard, as well as a long, oily wig. Despite the different costume and the changes in the actor’s appearance, the strong arms and the flat abs gave away the true identity of the action hero. In one of the images, the protagonist of “Thor: Love and Thunder” was seen jumping into the driver’s seat of a huge tank-like vehicle as he prepared for a scene.

A lively crowd of extras was also recorded around Chris as he got to work. The clicks also mark the resumption of filming on “Furiosa”, which had been interrupted earlier this month after director George Miller was diagnosed with Covid-19. CLICK HERE to check out the photos.

Continue after Advertising

“Furiosa” is a prequel to 2015’s “Mad Max: Fury Road,” starring Anya Taylor-Joy as the title character. The plot began production in Broken Hill, Australia, in April, with scenes also filmed at various locations in New South Wales.

Chris and Anya were first photographed on set shortly before filming stopped. Details about Hemsworth’s character remain under wraps by Miller and members of Warner Bros., who officially defined the role as ‘unspecified’.

follow him Hugo Gloss on Google News and follow our news!

