Corinthians ends its preparation to face Fluminense and travels to RJ; see possible escalation

Corinthians’ Tuesday was focused on final preparations for the next appointment. At CT Joaquim Grava, with an eye on the first leg of the Copa do Brasil semifinal, the Corinthians squad ended training to face Fluminense.

In the morning, the players started the activities with the classic warm-up on one of the CT fields. Following, Vítor Pereira guided the athletes in a training of ball possession in a reduced field. Focused on adjusting details, Corinthians still made repetitions of dead balls, both offensively and defensively.

During the afternoon, the delegation, made up of the technical committee, squad and staff, travels to Rio de Janeiro, where it stays concentrated at the hotel until leaving for Maracanã, stage of the duel. It is worth remembering that this was the team’s second training session with a focus on the clash – on Monday, the players presented themselves again at the CT.

The game against Fluminense is scheduled for 19:30 this Wednesday. Timão arrives for the confrontation after losing to Fortaleza by 1 to 0, at Castelão, and is looking to find the paths of victory away from home.

For the match, Vítor Pereira should go with the best he has, since he saved some names in the last game. Thus, a possible Corinthians has: Cássio, Fagner, Gil, Balbuena, Fábio Santos; Fausto, Du Queiroz, Renato Augusto; Adson, Yuri Alberto and Róger Guedes.

