Cruzeiro and SAF: Léo sues Justice, cites breached agreement and asks for updated value of R$12.9 million | cruise

Cruzeiro and, in solidarity, the SAF (Sociedade Anônima do Futebol) face a new millionaire lawsuit in the Labor Court. This time, the charge is from defender Léo, currently at Chapecoense. The defender claims that the agreement signed when he left the club was not fulfilled. From player accounts, the cruise owes BRL 12,918,025.90.

The process was distributed this Monday at the 6th Labor Court in Belo Horizonte. Léo narrates that, in April 2021, the parties agreed to terminate the contract, establishing the payment of BRL 9,744,694.57 divided into 64 installments. According to him, only two were paid.

Léo charges a fine of 20% on the amount due (totaling R$1,928,938.91) and the early maturity of the remaining installments. He also claims interest and monetary correction, unpaid FGTS and the respective fine.

1 of 3 Defender Léo stayed at Cruzeiro until April last year — Photo: Bruno Haddad Defender Léo stayed at Cruzeiro until April last year — Photo: Bruno Haddad

Regarding the responsibility of the SAF, Léo’s defense argues:

“With the constitution of the 2nd Defendant (SAF), pursuant to Articles 9 and 10 of Law No. 14,193/2021, it appears that business succession took place, given that the Club’s football department was split and its assets related to football activity for the 2nd Defendant. Under the terms of the law, there is no doubt that the 2nd Respondent is the successor of the 1st Respondent (cruiseassociation) regarding the obligations contracted with the Complainant.”

Cruzeiro was granted the Judicial Recovery of the club, in the First Business Court of Belo Horizonte, which, among other things, suspends executions in progress.

In a report sent to the court, Cruzeiro reports that it owes BRL 9,644,695 to defender Léo. In the labor action, the player contests the amount.

“It is worth mentioning that the 1st Defendant filed a Judicial Reorganization Action before the common court, a process that is being processed in the 1st Business Court of the District of Belo Horizonte / MG, where it CONFESSES to be indebted to the Claimant’s labor funds, but indicated the wrong amount, and the amount be corrected after the processing and judgment of this Labor Action.”

This Tuesday, the 1st Vice-President of the Regional Labor Court of the 3rd Region, judge César Machado Júnior, approved the request for withdrawal of the Cruzeiro from the Centralized Regime of Executions (RCE). The club gave up on this model after granting the Judicial Reorganization in the 1st Business Court of the District of Belo Horizonte.

