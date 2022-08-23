Cruzeiro: Gasoline says he is ready for 90 minutes, but Pezzolano sees the side still “drowned” | cruise

Reinforcement of Cruzeiro for the rest of Série B of the Brazilian, the side Wesley Gasolina believes he is ready to play the 90 minutes. However, it is not yet the planning of coach Paulo Pezzolano.

Cruzeiro draws with Grêmio in game with Pezzolano sending off and fight in the stands

At the end of the match against Grêmio, this Sunday, Wesley said he was ready to play throughout the game, but said he agreed with the coach’s option of putting him on little by little.

– I think I can play the full 90 minutes and now we’ll see what he has to do. I totally agree with the coach, because the choices he makes for the team are up to him. These games are being very important. I played 45 against Chapecoense, I played against Grêmio for another 35 minutes today. I’m gaining minutes and game rhythm.

Wesley Gasolina was hired from Sion, Switzerland. The player played throughout the second half against Chapecoense and entered the second stage against Grêmio, having good performances.

At the press conference, coach Paulo Pezzolano said that it is not yet time for Gasolina to be a starter at Cruzeiro. According to him, the side still showed a drop in pace during his performances.

– We have to try to get the best out of them so that they keep improving. Today, Gasoline was not in a good time to start playing. He has good moments, but gets drowned. It’s catching on. We have a very intense style of play – said the Cruzeiro coach.

According to Pezzolano, Gasolina is in a different stage of preparation than other players signed in the same window. Cases of Bruno Rodrigues and Chay, according to the coach.

– Bruno was prepared for that. He was used to it. Chay is also used to it, sometimes he can’t handle every game, but he can handle more. Gasoline still doesn’t work. He does three, four sprints, but he gets drowned. Right now, we’re going to keep him, so he doesn’t have to leave during the game. So, let’s try to keep improving physically.