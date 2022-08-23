Cruzeiro president tells how his relationship with the Perrella brothers is going

photo: File EM – 09/29/2017 Zez Perrella and Srgio Rodrigues during an interview given in September 2017 The process of selling 90% of the shares of Sociedade Anima do Futebol (SAF) do Cruzeiro to Ronaldo, made official on December 18, 2021, shook the relationship between the association’s president, Srgio Santos Rodrigues, with the former representative and adviser Alvimar by Oliveira Costa. Allies in the past, they no longer speak to each other.

“I always had a (relationship) with Alvimar, I think he took a path that I really think was bullshit, the way he did it, especially the way he did it. I think everyone saw it, it was shown live on Youtube, the way how it was. So, since then, I have no relationship with him”, said Srgio Rodrigues during an interview with the podcast Supersports Interview.

Srgio Rodrigues kept the sale of SAF to Ronaldo confidential and officially announced the agreement on social media the day after approval by the Deliberative Council. At the time, Alvimar de Oliveira Costa felt betrayed, as he was part of the SAF Council and was not warned.

“President Srgio Rodrigues, a few hours after the approval of the SAF, simply signed the Binding Proposal with Ronaldo, betraying us, without even the SAF Council being informed and being able to discuss the best contractual bases in favor of Cruzeiro”, he said. .

Last April, at the time of voting on adjustments to the SAF contract, requested by Ronaldo, Alvimar de Oliveira Costa even led a movement to try to postpone the event by judicial means. He wanted more time for the Deliberative Council to analyze the conditions and propose changes.

The former president only backed off after reporting death threats against his family. Thereafter, he released a letter in which he expressed support for the official sale of 90% of SAF shares to Ronaldo. In the document, Alvimar de Oliveira Costa Alvimar praised the Phenomenon and said that his criticisms were directed only at the conditions negotiated between Srgio Santos Rodrigues and XP Investimentos with the former player.

Relationship with Zez Perrella

Regarding the former president Zez Perrella, Alvimar’s brother, Srgio Rodrigues said that the relationship has not changed.

Zez stayed out of the SAF sale discussions and did little behind the scenes.

Srgio Rodrigues including Zez Perrella’s lawyer in some actions.

“Today, with Zez I continue, we talk. Of course, less, because Zez travels a lot, I also run around, but he always maintained a good relationship, including a professional relationship”, said the president of Cruzeiro (association).