Cuca explains after statement about Abel Ferreira and gives ‘every reason’ to Palmeiras coach

Coach gave a new version of the lines in which he would have criticized Palmeirense rival at a press conference

At controversies involving Cuca and Abel Ferreira gained another chapter, with more pacifist contours. After the commander of Atlético-MG to have responded harshly to statements by the palmeirensethe Portuguese coach gave new statements last Sunday.

After victory of palm trees over the Flamengo, Abel calmed the mood and revealed the rival’s answer. This Monday (22), in an interview called to talk about the bad phase of the Rooster, Cuca returned to the subject when asked.

“It’s even good that you ask me, so I can speak frankly, as I always have. Back in Curitiba, when the game was over, a reporter was very good at the question he asked. He caught me off guard. I didn’t know about Abel’s interview. The other day, when we lost the game, we got up early. We didn’t even sleep properly. We came here (Belo Horizonte) to try to organize ourselves in the best way to play against Coritiba and don’t stick to Abel’s press conference. He (reporter) at that game, there in Curitiba, told me about the interview. I didn’t know about the interview,” he said.

“When he took me by surprise in that question, I replied as naturally as a guy can talk, but no offense to anyone. I just said it, and I wanted to make it understood that victory gives you the right to everything and you’re right. Defeat, you are not right. That’s what I did. I had no malice or offense to anyone, not even Palmeiras, much less Abel,” he added.

Soon afterwards, Cuca praised the Palmeirense commander for his analysis after classification on the Galthe na CONMEBOL Libertadores.

“Abel, in many of what he said, is right. When he said that I only managed to attack the extremes, because he was closed, that I should have attacked the backs of his midfielders, he is absolutely right. That’s what I tried with Sasha, that’s what I tried with Nacho’s entry, but we didn’t find that space. One that found, the Hulk kicked out. The other Jair ended up heading away. There were few opportunities”, he concluded.