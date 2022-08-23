Denílson pins the winner between São Paulo x Flamengo in the Copa do Brasil

Credit: Reproduction

São Paulo and Flamengo face each other this Wednesday in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. Tricolor Paulista is incessantly looking for the title that it still doesn’t have on its curriculum, while the red-black, alive in the three competitions it is disputing, wants to guarantee the first of the two possible finals. And for commentator and former player Denílson, it is likely that Dorival Júnior’s team will advance to the next phase.

“I’m going to be realistic, because when there was a draw and it was decided that the opponent would be Flamengo and that the decision would be at Maracanã, I said that São Paulo would have to be humble. And from 0 to 10, São Paulo has ‘chance 3’ for all the quality that Flamengo has and I think they win. The fans will be supporting and on the pitch they have to play a perfect game”, revealed Denílson, on Tuesday’s ‘Jogo Aberto’ program (23).

Denílson highlights the importance of the second game between São Paulo and Flamengo

With the promise of a great game at Morumbi, coach Rogério Ceni should have the starting lineup at his disposal, as well as Flamengo who should use their ‘A’ team, with Pedro, Gabigol and Arrascaeta in the starting 11. And for Denílson, it is important that Tricolor Paulista does not advance so much, so that it can take the decision to the second game, at Maracanã.

“Another detail, Renata. One of the goals is to go to Rio de Janeiro alive. You can’t keep trying to make it 2, 3 to 0, against a team that has high and superior technical quality, because you eliminate the return game. You have to think about the other game”, said Denílson.

São Paulo and Flamengo will face each other this coming Wednesday (24), at Morumbi, at 9:30 pm, in the first game of the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil. The winner of the match takes the advantage for the second game, which will take place at Maracanã. And according to Denílson, “any team that plays against Fla will have a hard time. And São Paulo will have to come close to perfection”, if they want to advance to the big decision.