Dennis Rodman, 5-time NBA champion, wants to go to Russia to try to free Brittney Grinner, but US government does not support the trip | World

Former basketball player Dennis Rodman of the United States said on Saturday that he has plans to travel to Russia to try to negotiate the release of player Brittney Griner, who was sentenced by Russian courts to 9 years in prison on related charges. to drug possession.

This Monday (22), the Department of State (the equivalent body to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs) of the US said that Rodman’s trip is not official and that he will not be able to speak on behalf of the US government.

Rodman was one of the most important players in the NBA in the 1990s. He won the championship 5 times, for two different teams.

Brittney Griner says she will appeal the decision that sentenced her to 9 years in prison in Russia

US government officials told journalists they did not welcome Rodman’s attempt to free Griner.

Griner, 31, is a two-time Olympic champion and a star of the Women’s National Basketball Association (WBNA). Earlier this month, she was convicted by a Russian court and given a 9-year sentence on drug charges.

US President Joe Biden condemned the verdict, which he said was unacceptable. The US offered to exchange her for Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer serving a 25-year prison sentence in the US.

Rodman told NBC News on Saturday that he plans to visit Russia to seek Griner’s release: “I got permission to go to Russia to help that girl, I’m trying to go this week.” The NBC story did not explain from whom he would have received permission.

A government official who asked to remain anonymous made it clear that the White House does not approve. According to this official, the government has made a significant offer to the Russians and anything other than negotiating through the established channel is likely to complicate and hamper the liberation efforts.

The official also noted that the State Department has issued a travel advisory warning Americans not to travel to Russia.

Rodman has tried to play a role in international diplomacy in the past: he is one of the few Westerners who has met North Korean head of state Kim Jong-un.

