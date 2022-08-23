Dilma gives solidarity to Kirchner, who could be arrested

Former Brazilian president said that Argentina is a victim of “persecution” and has its right to defense “violated”

in your profile at twitter, former president Dilma Rousseff (PT) expressed solidarity with Argentina’s vice president, Cristina Kirckner. In the opinion of the former Brazilian president, Argentina is a victim of “judicial and media persecution”.

On Monday (22.Aug), prosecutors from the Argentine Public Ministry asked that Kirchner serve 12 years in prison and be barred from holding public office for the rest of her life.

Cristina and her husband, Néstor Kirchner, are accused of favoring businessman Lázaro Baez in public works in the province of Santa Cruz in the first 3 terms of the Kirchners (2003–2015). In the period, Baez won 80% of bids in the region.

During the 9th and final hearing for the prosecution’s allegations, prosecutor Diego Luciani stated that Cristina’s performance was “decisive and fundamental” for carrying out the crimes.

According to Dilma, the popular Argentine leader is being accused by the MP for alleged irregularities “which have never been proven”, wrote the PT on Tuesday (23.Aug.2022). “His right to defense was violated, with the abusive addition of accusations that had never been brought.”

Read the entirety of thread:

“I express my most unconditional solidarity with the Vice President of Argentina and President of the Senate of this sister country, @CFKArgentina. Cristina Kirckner is the victim of yet another brutal act of lawfare and political persecution.

“The Argentine popular leader is being accused by the MP for alleged irregularities that would have taken place more than 15 years ago and that have never been proven. His right to defense was violated, with the abusive addition of accusations that had never been brought.

“To this day, so many years later, no court in the country has held any accusation against Cristina valid. This is pure judicial and media persecution. It is the method that the extreme right adopts on the continent to interdict leaders who live in the hearts of the people.

“Receive my support and affection, companion Cristina Kirchner. The Argentine people and the Latin American people will be by your side and I trust that your country’s supreme court will not accept such a scandalous case of judicial abuse.”