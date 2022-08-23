Directors were barred from reviewing footage after Warner Bros. Discovery · Rolling Stone

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, directors of Batgirl, tried to recover the files of the production after the announcement of the cancellation

Announcement of cancellation of batgirla film that would be released directly in HBO Maxshocked many fans of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), like this Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, project directors. The filmmakers revealed to the Variety that the studio blocked his access to the footage after canceling the film.

David ZaslavCEO of Warner Bros. Discoverywants to prioritize the release of movies in theaters and make a ‘reboot’ of the DC universe so, in up to 10 years, it can compete with Marvel in theaters.

adil called me and told me, ‘Go ahead. Shoot everything on your mobile’. I went to the server… Everything is gone. We thought, ‘Holy shit!’ all scenes from batgirl.

At the beginning of the interview, the co-directors explained the logic of the Warner Bros. Discovery to shelve his film, alleging that the aggressive measures taken recently (such as the cancellation of batgirl and the removal of some movie and series titles from HBO Max) were to “correct previous management decisions regarding streaming”.

fallah added: “First, when I heard the news, I was shocked. I didn’t know how to react. I wanted to break things, cry. … But seeing all this support on Twitter … even great directors, from Edgar Wright The James Gunnsent us messages of support.”

El Arbi and fallah hope the movie ends up showing in theaters eventually, similar to Justice League (2021) from Zack Snyder, released four years after the original cut. However, the co-directors admitted that the film would still require “a lot of work” to release.

“It cannot be released in its current state,” he said. El Arbi. “There are no visual effects… we still had a few scenes to shoot. So if one day they want us to release the movie from Leslie [Grace] they will have to give us the means to do so. To end it properly with our vision.”

More about batgirl

Adil El Arbi and Bilall FallahResponsible for Ms. Marvel, will be the directors of the film. The script will be Christina Hodsonof the movie Birds of Prey: Harley Quinn and Her Fantabulous Emancipation.

Still, the actress Leslie Grace will live the protagonist, a role played by her and three other actresses: Zoey Deutch, Isabela Merced and Haley Lu Richardso. the movie of batgirluntil now, would have an exclusive debut in the HBO Max.