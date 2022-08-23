Dog jumps out of car when he sees his owner has finally come home

Dogs are very attached to their owners, and can develop separation anxiety when they are away from their beloved companions for a long time. Also, whether for months or a few hours, your reception is always warm when we meet again, isn’t it?

A while ago, a video went viral on the internet, showing a puppy named Chuck reunited with his guardian, a soldier. The plight of dogs that are tutored by US soldiers is sad. Men are away for a long time, and there is no prediction of when they will return home. Meanwhile, the dog does not understand what is happening, even though he is told that the owner will be back soon.

That’s why their reactions to soldiers returning home are usually so big and excited. In this viral case, the soldier, Chuck’s tutor, was away on duty for almost an entire year. It was hard to be away from his family, and they missed him so much. But no one missed the soldier as much as Chuck, his loyal canine companion. When Chuck heard his friend again, the reaction was exactly what you’d expect from a dog that hasn’t seen its owner in a while.

The dog was so excited, he can’t wait for the car he was parked in. As soon as he heard the owner call his name, the dog jumped out of the car in ecstasy and ran into his arms to kill the longing.