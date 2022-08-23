Dune will become an unprecedented MMO game; see trailer

Warner Bros and Legendary are betting big on the sci-fi universe of Dune, which won a new film directed by Denis Villeneuve last year, as well as series projects.

This Tuesday (23), during this year’s Gamescom, the game Dune: Awakening was announced, with the right even to a first trailer. Check it out below.

Details of the game have not been revealed, but the work has been described as an open-world survival MMO, set in the vast desert of the planet Arrakis.

The universe opens in cinemas

While the game Dune: Awakening does not come out, fans of the Frank Herbert universe can enjoy the film by Denis Villeneuve, which is currently available in the HBO Max catalog.

Dune tells the story of young messiah Paul Atreides, who ends up getting involved with the population of a gigantic desert planet after his family is decimated by an evil tyrant.

The film’s cast includes Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Stellan Skarskard, Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin and Javier Bardem. The sequel is in the works and also stars Florence Pugh, Austin Butler and Christopher Walken.

Dune: Awakening does not yet have a release date, but Dune: Part 2 hits theaters in October 2023.

