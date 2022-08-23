Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Rebels Characters to Appear in Live-Action Dungeons & Dragons

Exclusive footage shown at San Diego Comic Con 2022 showcased the 1980s animated characters in the film.

Dragon Cave fans will be happy to know that the movie Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among the Rebels, directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, will have references to the 1980s animation, which is also based on the famous role-playing game. The information was given by the directors themselves at the San Diego Comic-Con 2022 panel dedicated to the film that opens in 2023.

One of the scenes shown exclusively at the event revealed the participation of the main characters of Cave of the Dragon, such as Eric, Hank, Bobby, Sheila, Presto and Diana. They appear as supporting actors alongside the protagonists of the feature, played by Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Regé-Jean Page. Still, they didn’t go unnoticed by those on the panel, according to Inverse’s Eric Francisco.

In addition to revealing these never-before-seen scenes and releasing the official poster and trailer for the Paramount Pictures production, the panel at SDCC also enabled the actors to share their relationship with D&D. Chris Pine, for example, said he has never played the RPG, but knows it from his nephew, a big fan of the franchise.

Dungeons & Dragons: Spider-Man: Homecoming Writers Direct Adaptation

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Rebels takes place in the world full of dragons, elves, dwarves and orcs created by the role-playing game. Raven Hightower is a human who ventures into the most dangerous and mysterious places in this universe, always with the help of other adventurers who, like him, are willing to fight evil and defeat the most terrible creatures that come their way.

The film is set to hit theaters on March 3, 2023. Also in the cast are Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Hugh Grant, Chloe Coleman, Jason Wong and Daisy Head.