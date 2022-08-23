Eternal! Chadwick Boseman will be honored at Disney Legends 2022

Actor Chadwick Boseman, who became an idol after playing the Black Panther, will be one of the honorees at D23 Expo, an annual event held by Disney that features several publicity panels and new products. At D23, Chadwick will receive the title of “Disney Legend” which is intended to “individuals who have made extraordinary contributions” to the studio’s legacy.

The memorial has been held for 35 years and has become a company tradition. At D23, some names will be honored, in addition to Chadwick Boseman, such as Kristen Bell, Patrick Dempsey, Idina Menzel and Ellen Pompeo. The honored actors will receive a Disney Legends sculpture with the meaning “The imagination, creativity and magic they brought to the company”.

Image: Disclosure

The death of star Chadwick Boseman shocked everyone. The actor became even better known after starring in the Black Panther. The artist had been battling colon cancer since 2016. Even with the disease, Boseman continued working on the film’s recordings. The actor’s death surprised fans and the film industry alike, as Chadwick never spoke publicly that he was terminally ill.

How is Black Panther after Chadwick’s death?

A new Black Panther movie will be released later this year, but it has not yet been revealed who will replace Chadwick as the protagonist of the film. The trailer released revealed only a part of the main character’s costume and it seems that fans will need to wait until the last moments to meet the new Black Panther. Expectations are high around who will take on the main character of the plot, as Chadwick left a strong legacy and a legion of fans.

Black Panther: Forever Wakanda began filming in June in Atlanta. The premiere is scheduled for November 11, 2022. Check out the trailer: