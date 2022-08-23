Everton Ribeiro’s wife, from Flamengo, and daughter-in-law of Tite, from the Brazilian team, are beach tennis champions

The duo formed by Marilia Nery, wife of Everton Ribeiro, from Flamengo, and Fernanda Bachi, daughter-in-law of Tite, coach of the Brazilian team, was beach tennis champion in Rio de Janeiro this weekend. The athletes could not hold back their emotion when celebrating the title and were praised by the coach on social networks.

“Let’s start this week by congratulating this beach tennis champion duo, I’m very proud of you girls”, said Edson Mesquita in the title commemoration publication this Monday.

Fernanda Bachi and Marilia Nery are beach tennis champions in RJ Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

The fitness influencer Fernanda Bachi shared the photo published by the personal and did not fail to thank her.

“You are one of the best people I’ve met in my life and you always said that Marilia and I would get along well! I love you, thank you for everything”, said the wife of the assistant coach of the national team Matheus Bachi.

“I love you, thank you for being such a partner”, completed the curitibana, woman of shirt 7 of the carioca red-black team.

Still on the Instagram profile, the duo’s coach posted a photo in the story: “photo with the champions”.