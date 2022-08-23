Extended version gets poster featuring Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield







New ‘Spider-Man: No Coming Home’ poster features Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Photo: Twitter / @spiderman / Estadão

After the announcement that Spider-Man: No Return Home will return to theaters, the extended version of the film won a new poster featuring Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

The fact that the hero’s previous interpreters are in the film was hidden from fans until release and delighted viewers with confirmation that Marvel is exploring the concept of the multiverse.

Months later, the film returns to theaters around the world in an extended version, which will feature extra scenes of interaction between the three spider-men. In Brazil, the premiere is scheduled for the day september 7th and was named The Even More Fun Version.

In addition to Maguire and Garfield, the poster also highlights other characters from the film, such as Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), MJ (Zendaya) and Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon), plus, of course, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.

Finish your summer with #SpiderManNoWayHome – back in movie theaters with more fun stuff on September 2! Tickets on sale tomorrow. @SpiderManMovie pic.twitter.com/UJK5c7cSdg — Spider-Man (@SpiderMan) August 22, 2022

*Intern under the supervision of Charlise Morais