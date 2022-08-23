Extended version of Spider-Man: No Coming Home gets teaser

Spider-Man/Sony/Reproduction

After the unveiling of a never-before-seen poster for the extended version of Spider-Man: No Return Homethis Tuesday (23), accompanied by a novelty, the feature film won an unprecedented teaser from Sony.

publicity

Containing exclusive scenes that were discarded from the original version of the blockbuster released in December of last year, the film from marvel studios returns to the events of the Multiverse of the title hero, bringing together the interpreters of Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguirein addition to several exciting participations.

publicity

About to return to theaters in early September, the never-before-seen teaser for the extended version of Spider-Man: No Coming Home highlights intense moments from the current Peter Parker actor, as well as teasing more scenes between the alternate versions of the character together.

Watch the teaser, which even confirms that the North American pre-sale for the production starts from today (23):

It is already certain that the new version of the film directed by Jon Watts, will return to the big screen with the addition of 11 unpublished minutes. Meanwhile, the film will again bring the cast of actors Zendaya, Alfred Molina, Willem Dafoe, in addition to Hollland, Maguire and Garfield.

The extended version of Spider-Man: No Return Home will premiere in theaters in Brazil from september 7th.

publicity

publicity

Advertising