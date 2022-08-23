Famous aircraft manufacturer opens 1,000 jobs to train people in the technology area: Check out the requirements

Are you one of the millions of Brazilians looking for new spaces in the job market? So stay tuned for new opportunities for training at one of the largest aviation companies in the world.

THE Embraer is offering opportunities for those who want to learn a lot faster. It’s your time to accelerate your career and reach new spaces within the Brazilian market, starting on the right foot. Stay tuned!

Embraer Vacancies – Social Tech 2022

First of all, it is important to remember that there are interesting options for those who want to start a new job in a different way.

This is the case, for example, of Embraer career acceleration vacancies. According to the company, the name of this offer is Social Tech – and it is already in its second edition.

At the moment, there are a total of 1,000 vacancies aimed at those who want to boost their careers in the technology area.

The good news is that the offers are primarily for career-boosting underrepresented groups.

How does Social Tech Embraer work?

According to the company, the Social Tech program offers training in the area of ​​technology with the intention of qualifying this new workforce.

The offers in Embraer’s capabilities are, for example, in the areas of:

Python language;

Application in automation;

Data Science;

Artificial intelligence.

According to the company itself, the program works as a Embraer bootcamp. In other words, there will be an immersive and ideal remote training for those who want to be part of the institution’s talent pool.

Tech Embraer 2022 Social Registration

Finally, it is important to remember that the enrollment in Embraer’s Social Tech in 2022 happens over the internet.

All interested parties can still register until the 18th of September. Still, it is important to remember that this career acceleration program is aimed at black people.

In other words, those chosen will undergo a technical qualification and prepare to work in some of the fastest growing areas in the country.

THE Application for vacancies at Embraer by Social Tech happens through the website:

https://embraer.com/br/pt/social-tech-careers

Finally, it is important to remember that Embraer courses are available with a 244-hour workload. In other words, the opportunities are loaded enough for a quality qualification in the respective areas.

