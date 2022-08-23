Fast and Furious 10 generates protests; see why

L.A. residents are protesting the filming of Fast & Furious 10, and it doesn’t bode well for Universal Pictures.

The emblematic city of the United States was chosen to be the main production location for the tenth film in the franchise.

However, many residents of the Angelino Heights neighborhood feel uncomfortable with the filming, and all the noise in the place, in addition to the unsafe conditions. But, the biggest criticism is about how the project has inspired reckless driving, which ended up victimizing 178 people in the city in 2022 (via ScreenRant).

“If this footage is allowed in Angelino Heights, or any part of it from F10 Productions (Universal), we will have a big protest and invite many reporters and cameras to film us protesting this footage all day,” the email reads.

“We will hold this protest to honor the 178 people who were killed by street racers in Los Angeles and to shame Universal for their callous disregard for this deadly epidemic of street races that their films started and continue to promote.” sent the email.

More on Fast and Furious

The Fast and Furious franchise has been around since 2001 and is considered one of the longest-running and most profitable franchises of all time.

Fast and Furious 9, the latest in the saga, was released in 2021 in theaters and didn’t win over critics, but made more than $ 726 million at the box office.

Not much is known about the next film in the saga, called Fast X, except that it appears to have suffered some issues behind the scenes: longtime franchise director Justin Lin left the film amid alleged disagreements with Vin Diesel. , main actor. Then, Louis Leterrier was hired to direct the feature, which is already being filmed.

In addition to Diesel, the cast includes Brie Larson, Tyrese Gibson, Charlize Theron, Sung Kang, Alan Ritchson, Ludacris, Jason Momoa and Michelle Rodriguez.

Fast & Furious 10 will hit theaters on May 18, 2023.