‘Fast and Furious 10’ will OVERCOME even greater limits than going into space

‘Fast and furious‘ went from simple car racing to tank battles, airplane chases and even showed the vehicles being launched in free fall with the help of parachutes.

When fans thought the franchise couldn’t overcome its own limits, Dom Toretto’s team (Vin Diesel) managed to take a car into space in the 9th movie.

But, can the sequel overcome this huge challenge?

Second Nathalie Emmanuelthe answer is yes!

In an interview for the comic bookthe star Ramsey interpreter was asked the same question.

In response, she said the sequel might not be able to elevate the action beyond outer space, but assures that the emotional stakes could be the highest in the saga and will deliver moments fans could never have expected.

“Well, I think just the overall stakes are higher on a more personal level this time. [que estamos gravando]. Can you overcome a trip to space? I don’t know, but I think the stakes are much higher and much more serious in this movie. So that’s all I’m going to say, because I don’t want to get in trouble.”

Debut scheduled for May 2023the feature has the return of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Michael Rooker, Scott Eastwood and Charlize Theron.

The production will also introduce Jason Momoa (‘Aquaman’), Brie Larson (‘Captain Marvel’), Daniela Melchior (‘The Suicide Squad’) and Alan Ritchson (‘Reacher’) and Rita Moreno (‘Amor, Sublime Amor’).

The direction is in charge of Louis Letterrier (‘The Incredible Hulk’), after leaving Justin Lin.

please note that Dwayne Johnson will NOT return after your fight with the Vin Dieselas well as director Justin Linwho left the production after conflicts with the actor.

