Fast and Furious 10: With controversy in the filming, residents protest against the filmings of the film – News of cinema

After the problems that led to the departure of director Justin Lin, the Vin Diesel franchise finds itself in the midst of yet another controversy.

After Jason Momoa’s recent statements about his character in the plot, more news of Fast and Furious 10 begins to emerge, this time, involving some controversies during the filming of the feature film.

According to the variety, the production of the film has been causing disruption to the local community. Frustrated by the noise and unsafe conditions created by filming in Angelino Heights, Los Angeles, residents are reportedly planning a massive protest against the film. According to the article, there is also a latent indignation related to the growth of street racing in the city, supposedly influenced by the film. To give you an idea, some people have even linked the increase in car accidents and reckless driving to the recordings.

“If this footage is allowed in Angelino Heights, or any part of the Fast & Furious 10 (Universal) productions, we will have a big protest and invite many reporters and news outlets to film us protesting throughout the day and night. We will hold this protest to honor the 178 people who were killed by street racers in Los Angeles, and to shame Universal for their callous disregard for this deadly epidemic of street races that their films started and continue to promote (…)”read an excerpt from one of the emails sent by residents of the area.

It is worth mentioning that the residents’ reports show a little-debated consequence regarding the recording sets, especially when we talk about the great blockbusters of the action genre – responsible for elaborate scenes of persecution and notorious destruction. As we can see in the complaints, many times, the option for the use of real effects, instead of computer graphics, ends up causing considerable sound and visual disturbance to the area in question, bothering a portion of the residents.

WHEN WILL FAST AND FURIOUS 10 debut?



Universal



The next film in the franchise is scheduled to hit Brazilian theaters on May 19, 2023. Recently, the production was shaken by the departure of director Justin Lin, who would have had a falling out with Vin Diesel because of his problematic behavior. Director of Marvel hits (The Incredible Hulk), Louis Leterrier was hired as a replacement to helm the tenth chapter. In addition, the feature is scheduled to be the conclusion of the saga, being divided into two parts.

In the latest installment of the franchise, Fast & Furious 9, Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) were living a peaceful life alongside their son Brian, when they were threatened by Dom’s missing brother. Jakob (John Cena), a skilled assassin and excellent driver, is working alongside Fast & Furious 8 villain Cipher (Charlize Theron).

