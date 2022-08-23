Father has account banned by Google after sending photo of son to pediatrician

Google banned a US man’s account after he shared photos of his son with pediatricians. Seeking medical help in February 2021 and following the recommendation not to leave the house due to the pandemic, engineer Mark registered an infection in the child’s groin at the request of the nurse to make the proper diagnosis and suddenly had his account banned. for “Serious Violation of Google Policies”.

According to The New York Times, which tells the family story, an AI-powered analysis engine identified files with “harmful content” stored on Mark’s account. Amazed by the alert and looking for more details, Mark went to a Google support page that, among the possible reasons that could be banned, listed “child sexual abuse and exploitation”.

With his Google account banned, Mark lost contacts, photos, videos, documents and even his own phone number (Image: Playback/Solen Feyissa/Unsplash)

The tool implemented by Google not only evaluates the content of the account to assess possible bans, but also contacts local authorities for expertise. San Francisco police then received the content and concluded after investigation that there was no crime, but the company still kept Mark’s accounts inaccessible, losing photos, videos, emails (including email address) and even phone number.

keeping an eye on everything

In a statement sent to the New York Post, Google suggested that the reason for the ban was, in fact, the child’s photos. “Child abuse material is abhorrent and we are committed to preventing its spread on our platforms,” ​​the company said.

Google’s surveillance engine reported more than 3.2 million pieces of content to authorities (Image: Firmbee.com/Unsplash)

Google’s mechanisms for monitoring and combating the circulation of child pornography have been operating for years—and, as Mark’s situation underscores, they are relentless. According to a survey carried out by the company itself, in 2021 more than 3.2 million pieces of content were reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in the United States.

Mistakes like what happened to Mark must be many, but Google seems to be adamant about penalties. “This would be problematic if it were just a case of content moderation and censorship, but it’s doubly dangerous as it also results in someone being reported to the authorities,” law professor Kate Klonick said in an interview with the New York Times.

Apple was criticized for this

Last year, Apple was the center of controversy thanks to announcing a similar mechanism that would come to iMessage. At the time, the company justified the addition to curb the spread of child sexual content, a recurring problem in messaging apps with end-to-end encryption enabled by default.

Similarly, Apple’s “watcher” evaluated the content of photos uploaded to the cloud for the presence of child sexual content. If confirmed, the company would send the material to local authorities to initiate investigations.

Given a strong reaction from experts in the segment, Apple suspended the implementation of the functionality.

Source: New York Post, New York Times