Find out the reasons that made Ceará bet on Lucho González

Ceará has advanced negotiations to hire coach Lucho González. The Argentine will start his career as a coach at Vovô and arrives with the mission to remove the team from the relegation zone in Serie A.

Although he has little experience as a coach, Lucho González was chosen by the alvinegra board for some factors, such as his knowledge of Brazilian football, having a winning mentality and showing himself prepared to take on the challenge. The information was initially released by reporter Danilo Queiroz, from Futebolês, and confirmed by Esportes O POVO.

Get to know Brazilian football and references in Athletico-PR

Former player, Lucho González had a remarkable stint at Athletico-PR before ending his career. In Hurricane, he played 164 games.

And soon after ending his career as an athlete, he began his studies to be a coach and joined Alberto Valentim’s coaching staff at the Paraná club in early 2022.

Getting used to national football was one of the main criteria for the white-and-white board to hire a foreign coach. The objective was to facilitate the adaptation of the new coach to the team and the scenario in the midst of the fight against relegation.

In addition, Ceará sought references in Athletico-PR about the work of Lucho González as the team’s technical assistant and approved what he heard about the coach.

Leadership and winning curriculum

Lucho González is the second Argentine with the most titles in history, behind only Lionel Messi. In 22 years of his career as a player, Lucho González won 29 cups.

Among the main titles are six Portuguese leagues for Porto, a Libertadores for River Plate and a Copa Sudamericana for Athletico-PR, in addition to winning Olympic gold for the Argentine national team in 2004.

In addition to his victorious background, Lucho González carries with him leadership characteristics in the locker room since his career as an athlete, a fact that caught the attention of the white-and-white board, which seeks a coach profile with a winning mentality.

Show yourself ready to take on the team

Ceará is not having a good time. The club comes from eliminations in the Copa do Brasil to the biggest rival last July and recently fell in the Sudamericana to São Paulo on penalties at home.

Added to this is the fact that the team has not won for five games in the Brazilian Championship and is in 15th place in the table, where it is just three points away from the relegation zone.

The fact that Lucho González took on the challenge and showed himself prepared to take the team out of the uncomfortable situation in the table convinced the white-and-white board to count on the coach for the remainder of the season.

