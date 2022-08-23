Galaxy Watch 5, 5 Pro and Buds 2 Pro are launched in Brazil

Samsung launched in Brazil, this Tuesday (23), the new Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro, in addition to the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro wireless headphones. The devices were announced earlier this month at the Unpacked event alongside the foldable Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4.

Before the announcement event, scheduled for noon today, Samsung’s online store ended up revealing the prices of the new products. These are the suggested values:

Galaxy Watch 5 Bluetooth : BRL 2,199 (40 mm) and BRL 2,399 (44 mm)

Galaxy Watch 5 LTE (40mm) : BRL 2,499

: BRL 2,499 Galaxy Watch 5 Pro : BRL 3,599.10 in cash (45 mm)

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: BRL 1,499

headphones with more battery

One of the highlights of the new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is its battery. According to Samsung, it is possible to reach up to 29 hours with a charge also from the case — or 8 hours without ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) and 5 hours with the feature enabled. Also improved is the technology that inhibits external noise, further isolating these sounds.

The new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are available in white, black and purple.

The company also brings to the new device 24-bit Hi-Fi audio support, with higher quality. The new Buds 2 Pro also bring Bluetooth 5.3, 360-degree audio and IPX7 certification against water and sweat. Also according to the brand, the headphones are 15% more compact and promise a better fit in the ear.

focus on health

In the new line of smart watches, Samsung places more emphasis on user health care. They have a improved bioactive sensor, which is more accurate in capturing heart rate, electrocardiogram and bioimpedance analysis information. Watches should also take post-workout readings and measurements.

The new generation also has support for GPX files, which allows you to sync GPS information offline. Another point of improvement is sleep monitoring, which has been improved in the new models.

The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro promises more endurance and better user health monitoring.

The Galaxy Watch 5 is available in 40mm or 44mm sizes with an aluminum body and sapphire glass, while the Watch 5 Pro only comes in a 45mm size with a titanium body, promising more strength.