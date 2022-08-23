Galaxy Z Flip 4, Z Fold 4 and Watch 5 arrive in Brazil; check prices – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

Not even two weeks have passed and Samsung has already announced the price in Brazil of the products presented during the Galaxy Unpacked event. In the foldables, Galaxy Z Fold 4 arrives in the country for R$ 12,799, while the Galaxy Z Flip has a suggested price of R$ 6,999. The Galaxy Watch 5 smartwatch line starts at R$2,199. The sale started this Tuesday (23).

All colors of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 (image: publicity/Samsung)

Prices and availability

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 12 GB + 256 GB: R$ 12,799 12 GB + 1 TB: BRL 15,799

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 8GB + 128GB: BRL 6,999 8 GB + 256 GB: R$ 7,499

Galaxy Watch 5 Watch 5 40 mm: BRL 2,199 Watch 5 40 mm (4G): BRL 2,499 Watch 5 44 mm: BRL 2,399 Watch 5 44 mm (4G): BRL 2,699

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: BRL 1,499

These amounts are on a term basis — there is a 10% discount in cash, as well as up to 12 installments on the Samsung card.

All devices are available on Samsung’s online store and can now be shipped to customers.

In hand: Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Fourth generation of the foldable with tablet dimensions, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 brings small improvements over the previous model.

In design, the hinge became smaller, and the outer frame, a little thinner.

The external screen is 6.2 inches and has a slightly less elongated format than the previous version, with an aspect ratio of 23.1:9 and a resolution of 2314×904 pixels.

The internal folding screen is 7.6 inches and has a resolution of 2176×1812 pixels.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 (image: Disclosure / Samsung)

Both displays feature 2X Dynamic AMOLED technology, 120 Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support.

Inside, the novelty is the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 octa-core chip. There is also a version with 1 TB of storage.

The front cameras of the two screens are now under the display, increasing the use of space. The rear trio gained a 50-megapixel sensor for the wide-angle lens.

Galaxy Z Flip 4

The other foldable from Samsung has a classic flip phone format.

Like the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Z Flip 4 has the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip and a larger storage option of 512GB. The battery has gained more capacity, jumping from 3,300 mAh to 3,700 mAh.

Otherwise, the features of the previous generation, such as cameras and display, remain the same.

Galaxy Watch 5

The fifth generation of Samsung’s smartwatch arrives without major design changes.

Inside, processor and memory are the same as the previous generation: Exynos W920, 1.5 GB of RAM and 16 GB of storage.

The batteries, on the other hand, have had an upgrade and are bigger and can last up to 40 hours away.

The watch also gained fast charging, with twice the power of the previous generation: 10 W against 5 W.

Galaxy Watch 5 (Image: Disclosure / Samsung)

The big news of the Galaxy Watch 5 line is the Pro model. It has a titanium case and a bigger battery. Samsung promises to be enough for up to three days away from the outlet.

The new generation also marks the end of the rotating crown, which was used to navigate the watch’s interface and a differentiator from other models.

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

Finally, Galaxy Unpacked also introduced the Buds 2 Pro, Samsung’s new top-of-the-line true wireless headphones.

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro (Image: Disclosure / Samsung)

As highlights, it has 24-bit HiFi audio quality (only if connected to a Galaxy smartphone with One UI 4 or higher), 360º audio, and multi-channel mode (on Galaxy smartphones with One UI 4.1.1 or higher).

Noise cancellation recognizes the human voice and temporarily switches the headphones to ambient mode, releasing the surrounding sound.

The headphones promise 8 hours of audio playback, or 5 hours with active noise cancellation on. Added to the charging case, there are 29 hours of autonomy, or 18 hours with ANC.