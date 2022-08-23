Galvão Bueno’s wife spends her birthday at ‘Pretty Woman’ hotel

Desirée Soares, Galvão Bueno’s wife, is celebrating 53 years and the couple chose a luxurious trip to Los Angeles, in the United States, to celebrate the businesswoman’s special date. The two stayed at the famous hotel that served as the setting for the movie “A Beautiful Woman”, with suites from up to R$126,000 a day.

“Desirée, my princess! Beverly Whilshire Hotel, Los Angeles! In 2000, we had an early honeymoon, inspired by the movie ‘Pretty Woman’, ‘Pretty Woman’, which Julia Roberts and Richard Gere did here! Twenty-two years then we’re back to celebrate your birthday! I love you more than ever!” declared the sports narrator.

The businesswoman also declared herself to the former Globo contractor and thanked him for the years of partnership. “Another unforgettable year with you, my love. Thank you for loving me and making me smile. I am very grateful to God for all the affection I receive from family and friends. I appreciate every birthday message received. You are part of my life. I love you”, he wrote in the post where he appeared next to Galvão.

In the video published by Galvão, the two appear drinking champagne in the first class of the flight and, later, Desirée shows details of the room in which they stayed. They also won a bottle of champagne worth R$1,700. In another passage, Bueno gives a bouquet to his wife and explains: “There are 22 roses, for your birthday and 22 years since we came here to get married”.

The daily rates at Beverly Whilshire range from R$4,500 to R$126,000. The most expensive option is on the top floor and has three bedrooms and 464 square meters.