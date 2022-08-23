Goals by Júnior Santos and Gabriel Pires reward Botafogo’s agility to debut their reinforcements

Despite the 2-2 draw with Youthlast Sunday, the Botafogo won two good news: Junior Santos and Gabriel Pires, who debuted scoring goals. In fact, this has been a constant. Unlike other rivals, mainly from Rio de Janeiro, the alvinegro has been putting its reinforcements to play with agility, which indicates different ways to accompany the alvinegro reconstruction.

Junior Santos, who came from Japanese football, opened the scoring at Alfredo Jaconi, and Gabriel Pires, who was loaned by Benfica, scored the second. One game was enough for the duo to do more than several other reinforcements of the rivals this season.

In Flamengo, the emblematic case is Everton Cebolinha, who has played 10 games and still hasn’t managed to score. At Fluminense, Marrony was hired for the offensive part and still hasn’t managed to score. At Vasco, Alex Teixeira has four games and, even in Serie B, is still blank.

Praised by coach Luís Castro, Junior Santos and Gabriel Pires had their quick adaptation praised at Botafogo. They didn’t need a long period of physical reconditioning or a lot of chemistry to get on the field.

Also in their favor is the fact that Botafogo is a club that rebuilds itself throughout the season. In Flamengo and Fluminense, the hired would hardly arrive playing because the teams were in a good phase with their bases already set up.

However, the Botafogo duo lacks caution. Despite the good debut, this does not mean that good performances will come automatically. That’s because, by modifying the lineup over the rounds, Botafogo wins on the technical side, but loses on the collective side. It remains to be seen whether Luís Castro will balance the scales.

About to leave

Botafogo can lose Vinícius Lopes. The striker has received offers from Belgium’s RWD Molenbeek and Portugal’s Casa Pia, both on loan until June 2023. There are fixed purchase options in both proposals. It should be noted that John Textor is also a shareholder in RWD Molenbeek.