Harvard offers 5,000 scholarships for FREE courses with certificate

Registration for the Santander Universities program is now open. The initiative opens doors for students to acquire 100% scholarships in professional courses at Harvard Business Publishing. The programs are in three training areas. And the best: in addition to being free, it will be remote from start to finish.

The program lasts for nine weeks. The courses with vacancies available at the moment are in the areas of business, professional and personal development. To expand this possibility for those who do not speak fluently a second language, students can choose to study in English, Spanish or Portuguese.

Harvard Vocational Courses

Santander Universities is a program recognized for opening many free study places, usually in partnership with renowned institutions. Harvard’s vocational courses indicate just how strong this partnership is.

Currently, vacancies are available in the following courses:

Business fundamentals;

Preparation for a professional career;

Managing yourself.

The intention of the initiative is to allow students to enlargement knowledge in search of new opportunities in the job market. You must be over 18 years of age to participate.

In addition, the program requires that those interested are from the following countries: Brazil; Germany; Argentina; Chile; Colombia; Spain; United States; Mexico; Peru; Poland; Portugal; UK or Uruguay.

Harvard’s vocational courses have a program complete to ensure good use. In addition to classes, the initiative also includes debates, interactions and practical exercises.

The program offers 5,000 scholarships. Applications can be made on the official website of Santander Universities. The registration has a form that must be completed to ensure the correct submission of information for each candidate.

Applications are open until the 28th of September. Each individual can apply for a single course. Those who have the minimum participation required at the end of the program will receive a certificate of completion.