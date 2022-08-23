Heverton Guimarães appoints Atlético coach for 2023: “Walking”

Credit: Disclosure/Itatiaia

Cuca’s future at Atlético was mentioned three times during the coach’s surprise press conference last Monday. Quoted to take over the Brazilian team after the World Cup, he accepted the invitation of the Rooster and signed until December. “We don’t say anything about it. We have 15 rounds to finish the championship, do the best”, he limited himself to replying.

However, the truth is that Cuca’s chances are good to be Atlético’s coach in 2023. According to information from Heverton Guimarães, there is optimism between the parties for this bond to be extended.

“The possibility is great, very great. For the good of Atlético, not that Cuca is the only alternative, but it is the best. The continuation of Cuca’s work would only bring benefits, I’m not even saying it’s a guarantee of titles, but I think it’s good for Cuca to continue, especially after a bad season. He already had good seasons and left, now to follow up after a bad season, go in the opposite direction. It will be very good for Cuca and Atlético”, said Heverton, on Rádio Itatiaia.

“Having Cuca open the season that will be one of the main ones in Atlético’s history, as he will inaugurate his home, having Cuca is very good. The parties want it, things are moving forward and soon this announcement should come out. I say must, because we don’t know, right?! A bad sequence, heavier charges, the crowd, dissatisfaction…but today, what is known is that everything is heading towards the permanence of Cuca”, he adds.

Cuca will have carte blanche

Before yesterday’s activity, Cuca asked to speak with journalists. At first, many thought it might be a resignation. On the contrary, the coach understood that it was necessary to give explanations to the fans.

Also according to Itatiaia, if the ‘yes’ is confirmed, Cuca will have carte blanche to make the changes he deems necessary in the assembly of the cast for the following season.

“When I came here to Galo, I didn’t come for myself. By Cuca, staying at home still, he wasn’t exposing himself. He was still as he had planned and was still the champion of the Brazilian and the Copa do Brasil, but I understood that Rooster needed me at that moment. I said I came here to try to help. It’s not a certainty that you come here and go make things change overnight, but I did. I’m here giving the face to slap. We are not getting the results and I take responsibility. I hope to get better,” he said.