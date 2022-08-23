Historic partner of the event, Netflix confirms participation in CCXP 2022

Netflix is ​​once again a confirmed presence at the biggest pop event in the world and promises again to surprise fans with its attractions and announcements, yet to be confirmed.

Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin and Sadie Sink (Stranger Things) selfie with fans in 2018

Initiated in the first edition of the event, in 2014 the partnership between CCXP and Netflix has already brought the cast of the Marco Polo series to its panel and presented a booth with costumes from the first season. Also on site, visitors could taste foods inspired by other series such as Orange is the New Black and House of Cards.

In 2015, Netflix shone at the event by bringing the duo David Tennant and Krysten Ritter to promote the series of superheroine Jessica Jones. With a cast of Sense8 and The Ridiculous Six, the panels were marked by the presence of actors Adam Sandler, Taylor Lautner and Terry Crews (with the right to rip a shirt on stage and perform the famous dance of his character in the movie As White).

CCXP 2022 – biggest pop event in the world

With actor Neil Patrick Harris on stage, Netflix in 2016 introduced the evil Count Olaf from his adaptation of A Series of Unfortunate Events. Another much talked about subject was the revelation of the cast of the national series 3%.

In 2017, all the paradigms of what it was like to be present at CCXP were broken with Will Smith walking around the pavilion in costume and dragging a crowd! Along with actor Joe Edgerton and director David Ayer, they took the Thunder stage to promote the film Bright, which brought together more than 3500 fans for an exclusive screening of the action film.

In 2018, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, and Sadie Sink had fans screaming when they checked out an exclusive Season 3 teaser during the Stranger Things panel. Who also took the stage was Sandra Bullock to tell more about her experience in the movie Bird Box. Another series promoted that year with the right to massive activation at the stand was La Casa de Papel.

To the delight of fans, in 2019, Brazilians were surprised by the appearance of Henry Cavill, protagonist of the series The Witcher, in addition to the participation of part of the cast of La Casa de Papel. Among them were Pedro Alonso, Alba Flores, Darko Peric, Rodrigo de La Serna and Esther Acebo.

Still at the panels, Netflix also surprised everyone with the arrival of Ryan Reynolds and director Michael Bay, who spoke about the movie Squad 6. At the stand, Black Mirror fans could see items from the series and enjoy a replica of the mall in Stranger Things. Finally, to promote the movie El Camino, Netflix created an immersive space where Breaking Bad fans could go through several iconic scenes from the franchise and take photos and videos.

Henry Cavill in 2019 surprised fans of the event with his presence

In the latest virtual edition of CCXP Worlds, due to the pandemic, Netflix brought news about the final stretch of the series La Casa de Papel. The panel featured the protagonists taking a risk in Portuguese and singing ‘Garota de Ipanema’. In addition to the Rebel remake, the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure anime and a teaser for The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: Leatherface Returns, Netflix presented the feature Don’t Look Up. The film’s director, Adam Mckay spoke about the film and what it was like to work with a star-studded cast, including names like Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, among others.

Currently, CCXP22 has tickets available in the Thursday, Friday, Sunday, Epic and Unlock ticket categories. For fans who are still interested in acquiring their credentials, just access the event’s official website.

CCXP22 SERVICE

Dates: December 1st to 4th.

Location: Sao Paulo Expo

For more information, visit the event’s website. https://www.ccxp.com.br